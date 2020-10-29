TOWN OF GENESEE — It was a record-setting quarter for Generac Holdings, which Wednesday said its net sales increased about 17% to $701 million during the third quarter as compared to $601 million in the prior-year third quarter.
Its third-quarter 2020 earnings were $115 million.
On a per-share basis, the Town of Genesee-based company said it had profit of $1.82. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.08 per share.
The generator maker posted revenue of $701.4 million in the period.
Generac Holdings shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
“Third quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA far exceeded all-time records led by dramatic growth in sales of home standby and portable generators,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer. “Power outage activity was much higher during the quarter driven by more extreme and severe weather. When combined with the ‘home as a sanctuary’ trend that we began seeing at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for home standby generators reached unprecedented levels during the quarter.”
Residential product sales increased 37% to $459 million during the third quarter as compared to $335 million last year. Commercial & Industrial product sales decreased 18% to $176 million as compared to $215 million in the prior year.
As a result of the strong quarter, Generac is increasing its full-year 2020 sales growth guidance to now be approximately 10% to 12% of year-over-year growth, which is an increase from the baseline growth guidance of 5% to 8% previously expected, according to Wednesday’s earnings report.