TOWN OF GENESEE — Generac Holdings Inc. continued along its path of growth during the second quarter, reporting second-quarter profit of $127 million and that its net sale increased 68% to a record $920 million compared to the second quarter of 2020 on Wednesday.
On a per-share basis, the Town of Genesee-based company said it had net income of $2.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.39 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share. The generator maker posted revenue of $920 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $872.4 million.
Generac Holdings shares have risen 93% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.
According to the report on Wednesday, core sales growth, which excludes both the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency, increased approximately 64% during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the 2020 2Q.
Residential product sales grew 76% to $600 million as compared to $341 million last year.
Commercial & Industrial product sales increased 64% to $254 million as compared to $155 million in the prior year.
Net income attributable to the company during the second quarter was $127 million, or $2.01 per share, as compared to $66 million, or $1.02 per share, for the same period of 2020.
Adjusted net income attributable to Generac, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was a record $153 million, or $2.39 per share, as compared to $88 million, or $1.40 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.
“Second quarter results were again exceptional with broad-based growth of 68% leading to all-time record revenue of $920 million. We are particularly proud of achieving this tremendous top-line growth along with a record level of adjusted EBITDA despite numerous supply chain challenges,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer. “Shipments of home standby generators were almost double compared to the prior year due to incredible demand for these products and our successful capacity-expansion efforts.
“Our PWRcell energy storage systems were also up dramatically compared to the prior year as well as sequentially as these products continued to gain important traction in the rapidly expanding clean energy market. Additionally, shipments of C& I products were up significantly over the prior year as we continue to see demand recover across a number of markets and geographies from the prior-year pandemic lows, with growth of these products now solidly above 2019 levels.”