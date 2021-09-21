TOWN OF GENESEE — Generac Holdings Inc. has agreed to purchase Tank Utility, Inc., a provider of IoT propane tank monitoring that enables the optimization of propane fuel logistics, according to a Monday announcement.
Generac, which is a Town of Genesee-based designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, said the deal will expands its connectivity functionality and services with sophisticated remote monitoring capabilities for propane.
“As an early minority investor in the company for the last five years, Generac has been impressed by the growth of the Tank Utility business,” said Kyle Raabe, executive vice president and president of Generac’s Consumer Power products. “Their solution has been able to help propane suppliers increase efficiency and reduce their emissions, and we believe that the Tank Utility monitoring platform can provide even further value to our dealers and peace of mind to our home standby generator owners.”
As demand increases for off-grid power needs, as well as to protect from power grid instability, generator and fuel dealers are seeing increased demand for various power products, according to the release.
Generac’s propane-powered backup generators, battery storage, and home energy management offerings paired with Tank Utility’s monitoring and analytics help dealers expand their expertise as total home energy advisors for homeowners and adapt to changing consumer demands for off-grid and backup capabilities.
“We are thrilled to be joining the Generac team and to have this opportunity to leverage Generac’s extensive footprint to broaden Tank Utility’s presence in the global marketplace,” said Amos Epstein, chief executive officer and co-founder, Tank Utility. “With our deep experience in designing, building and delivering data-driven IoT products across energy markets, we look forward to driving growth and building upon Generac’s existing connectivity strategies.”
The acquisition is expected to close in October.