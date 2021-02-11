TOWN OF GENESEE — Generator builder Generac Power Systems is continuing to grow and expand with a new facility planned in Trenton, South Carolina, that will manufacture, assemble and distribute products, as well as create hundreds of jobs.
According to Wednesday’s announcement, the South Carolina facility will support increased demand for home standby generators and associated energy technologies, and serve as a distribution center to customers in the southeast part of the United States, which will create about 450 new jobs over the next two years.
“With significant demand for Generac products across the country, we’re excited to expand our operational capacity to accommodate the increased interest in residential power systems,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of Generac Power Systems, Inc.
Jagdfeld said the new facility will serve the company’s customers in the southern part of the United States, as well as provide access to a “labor force capable of helping us meet growing demand while strengthening our marketleading position.”
The first part of the project is Generac’s acquisition and upgrade of a 421,000-square-foot manufacturing, distribution and office facility. The facility is expected to be operational by the third quarter and has the capability to expand further when needed.
“We’re proud to welcome Generac to the South Carolina business community and look forward to seeing all that we know they will achieve in Edgefield County,” said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. “With a workforce at its disposal that is second to none and one of the most competitive business environments in the world, we know that Generac will have the tools necessary for success.”