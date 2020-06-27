Generations of opticians

WEST BEND — For Eye-Care Optical Owner and Optician Stan Kaminski, being an optician is a passion that has lasted generations.
Kaminski and his wife, Lorie Kaminski, started EyeCare Optical in 1983 in the Westfair Mall. They eventually moved to their current location at 1411 South Main St. in 2011. Their second location,
Specs Appeal, opened at the Bayshore shopping center in Glendale in 2008. That location was later sold it to Optometrist Jennifer Friehe last year, closing the sale on Feb. 1. Kaminski said running two locations 20 miles apart with different formats was a challenge.
After decades as an optician, Kaminski is also slowly beginning another life transition.
“It’s part of my winding down retirement plan,” he said.
Kaminski has been in the industry for more than 50 years and has made more than 200,000 eyeglasses. He got his first experience making eyeglasses with his father, who was also an optician, at age 12. Summer breaks from school were spent learning the trade.
For Kaminski, it continues to be a family industry Two of his brothers are opticians and so are his son and daughter.
“I plan on doing this as long as I’m physically able to,” he said. “I still like to work with people and I enjoy it.”
He took a step back from EyeCare Optical in 2008 before returning last year.
“The decision was to make life a little bit easier,” he said. “Retail is difficult. It’s competitive and we were doing good at both locations.”
He has spent decades working most Saturdays out of the year, but creating eyeglasses for his customers has kept him going.
“I really enjoy making eyeglasses,” he said. “It’s fun, it’s rewarding. I enjoy when someone puts on their eyeglasses and they’re happy with the product.”
Kaminski can put new lenses in old frames in one to two hours. He also offers services to remount broken frames, repair broken eyeglasses, replace scratched nonprescription lenses and refurbish frames.
When he first opened the store, Kaminski made all the eyeglasses, but over time, more people got vision insurance. The insurance companies contract with regional labs to make eyeglasses for clients as opposed to independent opticians.
There have been fewer independent opticians over time and more large chains, who are buying up smaller regional chains.
Kaminski has also seen an increase in people buying glasses online, which may leave the customer with illfitting eyewear. “We have to take some very accurate measurements, which also is very difficult to do online, especially when you have bifocals and progressive no-line lenses,” said Kaminski.
Recently, EyeCare Optical made even more changes after temporarily closing due to COVID-19. They now have a drive-up window for customers to pick up contacts and other products.
“It’s not only health care, but it’s also a fashion industry,” said Kaminski. “People want to look good with their eyeglasses.”
EyeCare Optical offers custom eyewear so that customers can design their own frames. They work with a small frame manufacturer near Hamburg, Germany, which allows customers to choose from dozens of shapes and hundreds of colors.
Until he fully enters retirement, Kaminski plans to continue working with customers and customizing eyeglasses for everyone who walks into EyeCare Optical.