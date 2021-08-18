Genesee Depot Mama D’s slated to close

Diana Markus, the owner of the popular coffee house and café Mama D’s Coffee, recently announced that she will be closing her Genesee Depot location on Aug. 28.
Mama D’s has locations in Wales and Waukesha, which opened in 2012 and 2015 respectively. The Genesee Depot location opened in 2017 at the site of a former train depot off Highway 83 in the unincorporated community’s downtown area.
Reached Tuesday, Markus said the decision to close the Genesee Depot location wasn’t easy, but one that she felt was necessary to ensure that she wasn’t spreading herself too thin.
Markus took a leap in 2012 and decided to open her very first café in Wales at age 55. About a decade later, the businesswoman said it occurred to her that the best way to “simplify and downsize” was to close the Genesee Depot location.
She added that she has no plans to close the Waukesha and Wales locations any time soon.
“Genesee Depot has been a really sweet place, but around April I was running around between the three shops and just thinking, ‘I have got to slow down,’” Markus explained. “I didn’t go into this business to create a franchise, and just grow and grow and grow. I did it because I love finding and providing a space to have great coffee and great bakery, and I have been blessed with a really amazing team of people.”
Soft closing
The closure, while bittersweet, is being made a bit easier by the fact that most of Markus’ employees at the Genesee Depot location are students who are heading back to school this fall, and by the fact that it is the only location that she leases.
On Monday the shop began what Markus has referred to as a “soft closing.” Now until its final day of business on Sunday, Aug. 28, the shop will only be serving beverages and bakery, as opposed to the larger menu it still offers at other locations.
“…We did not want to abruptly close our doors to the public,” a café representative said in a recent Facebook post. “It has been such a wonderful privilege to be part of the Genesee Depot community and we want to continue to serve you as best as we can until the very last day we are open.”
Coffee camper
In addition to managing the Wales and Waukesha locations, Markus will also continue to make stops around town with her vintage “coffee camper,” which she has been bringing out to events and schools. Lately she’s been taking the camper to Oakwood Church in Hartland on Sundays, and on Labor Day Weekend it will be at the Wisconsin Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally in Oconomowoc.
“To be honest, in the very beginning, I thought I would do this for 10 years, and then I would flip the light switch off, and be done,” Markus mused. “But that’s not that easy, because (business) is going really well.”