NEW BERLIN — Geneva Supply announced late Tuesday that they have acquired Cascio Interstate Music through a voluntary receivership.
Geneva Supply was first launched in 2009 and provides brand strategy, digital marketing services and supply chain solutions for Amazon and e-commerce platforms.
The original premise Geneva Supply was built on is helping manufacturers sell products on Amazon. Now, they are based in Delavan and across the U.S., working with manufacturers to sell items within an e-commerce channel.
Co-founders Jeff Peterson and Mark Becker said they were excited to take over Cascio Interstate Music and transition the business online.
Peterson said they were contacted by Cascio Interstate Music when they went into a voluntary receivership.
“They saw the story (about) myself and Mark Becker, in the media and in the news, whether it was on TV or in a news article, because we won small business persons of the year for the state of Wisconsin from the Small Business Administration … they read up on the fact that we are experts in e-commerce,” Peterson said.
Peterson said brick and mortar stores have faced many challenges over the last 10 years.
“You’ve seen what the trend has been, consumers are looking for convenience, consumers are looking for reviews and information to … research a product or an item before it gets purchased and e-commerce lends itself to that search capability,” Peterson said.
Peterson said although they don’t have a retail location, an office and an event space location will be opened at W136-N5285 Campbell Drive in Menomonee Falls.
“The event space is going to be a 1,600-square-foot event space that we’re going to use for Geneva Supply purposes … so we’ll use the event space for doing digital marketing workshops, e-commerce strategy workshops, but also we’re going to use it because of the purchase of Cascio Interstate Music … for pop-up events, product launches for manufacturers, drummerfest,” he said.
Geneva Supply is transitioning six Cascio Interstate Music employees, many who have worked with the business for years, to join Geneva Supply.
Becker said Cascio Interstate Music has built a 75-year history that they hope to reflect.
“It’s really important to us to keep the Milwaukee roots, to stay very relevant with the musicians around Milwaukee … you’re going to see us putting together pop-up events and carrying on the legacy of being involved — in a lot of the same ways and some new cool ways — that Cascio Interstate Music has impacted the community,” Becker said.
New Berlin Music
Craig Johansen, store manager of the former Cascio Interstate Music, said they are still operating in New Berlin under the name of New Berlin Music and are working to sell the leftover inventory at the store and potentially open the new business officially in the fall, although plans have not yet been confirmed.
The business first started in 1946 and the New Berlin location opened in the ’70s. The store is a popular place for local musicians — Johansen himself said before he worked for Cascio Interstate Music, he would travel to the location in New Berlin even though he didn’t live close to the store.
“I was actually talking with Mike Cascio, (son of) Frank Cascio … and he said he was born in the second floor,” Johansen said. “Like, he was literally born in this building, and hearing that, I’m like ‘Wow, I can’t imagine what that’s like.’” Johansen said a lot of the music teachers have worked in the building for over 20 years.