DELAVAN — Geneva Supply, a Wisconsin-based company which had acquired Cascio Interstate Music out of New Berlin in the summer of 2020, has announced a pay adjustment and wage increase to $15 per hour for all full-time hourly employees.
Co-Founders Jeff Peterson and Mark Becker, along with the company’s human resources team, Mariann Hunter and Emma Hobday, announced the increase became effective on April 5, 2021.
In addition, employees are now eligible for medical, dental and vision benefits on the day of hire. Workers also can choose to be vested in the company retirement plan as soon as they have started their employment with Geneva Supply.
The moves have impacted workers operating from five U.S. cities across three states, including employees at Geneva Supply’s corporate headquarters in Delavan, and business locations in Menomonee Falls and Wilmont as well as locations in Arizona and South Carolina.
“This has been an ongoing matter of great importance to us, and the employee feedback and support for these positive changes continues to enliven us,” said Peterson. “As we move ahead, we will keep focused on our workers and acknowledge the significance of what this increase means to each of them — their families — and the communities they live in.”
Wisconsin and South Carolina’s minimum wage is currently set at $7.25, the same level as the federal minimum wage. Arizona’s state minimum wage rate bumped to $12.15 per hour in early 2021.
“As Geneva Supply continues to grow, we have made it a priority to invest in our people. Adjusting our full-time minimum wage to $15 per hour contributes to the people-first momentum our incredibly hard-working employees support each day. This adjustment is necessary, and we have no doubt it will open more doors for our workers and company in the future,” said Becker.