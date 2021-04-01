MILWAUKEE — Just in time for Milwaukee Brewers’ Opening Day, George Webb Restaurants is launching its “5 for $5” burger deal.
For every game that the Milwaukee Brewers score five or more runs — home or away, win or lose — all 28 George Webb locations will offer five burgers for $5 through midnight the following day, according to a news release.
“As long-time supporters and fans of the Milwaukee Brewers, we look forward to baseball season all year long,” said Ryan Stamm, vice president of George Webb Restaurants. “Burgers and baseball go hand-in-hand and we look forward to celebrating Brewers’ victories with the fans – in person, delivery or carryout!”
The local restaurant chain will also honor its offering that if the Brewers win 12 games in a row, George Webb restaurants will give out free burgers.
