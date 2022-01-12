ATLANTA — When Remington Arms announced in November its decision to move its global headquarters to west Georgia, bringing 850 jobs, it became the latest in a string of gun-makers relocating to the Peach State.
The state is now home to 74 companies that make hunting rifles, shotguns, pistols, semi-automatic military style rifles, parts, accessories and ammunition, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
The state’s business recruiters began aggressively courting gun-makers six years ago after noticing a trend: Firearms manufacturers were fleeing the Northeast, where some states have passed more stringent gun laws, and relocating to politically friendlier Southern climes.
In September, when Smith & Wesson announced it was moving its headquarters to Tennessee, executives said the company was relocating due to tough new gun manufacturing laws proposed in Massachusetts, where it had been since 1852. Democrats there introduced a bill to ban the manufacturing of certain firearms unless they are intended for sale to the military or law enforcement.