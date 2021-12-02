OCONOMOWOC — The German Christmas Market returned to downtown Oconomowoc this year after taking a one year absence and GMC Board President Sharon Manke said it went “extremely well.”
“All the vendors that I spoke with, some of them completely sold out and the new vendors were surprised how much product went out,” Manke said.
Manke said people received the market’s Wednesday opening date well and had asked Manke and others to do it again in the future.
With the additional attractions this year including the ferris wheel and the live reindeer, Manke said both were received well. She said people surrounded the reindeer the entire time it was present.
Furthermore, while Saturday was usually the busy day for the market, Manke said this year Friday night was significantly busier than Saturday.
“I think people were just looking for something to do given things were canceled this year,” she said.
“All in all I think we had a very good market this year.”