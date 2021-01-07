GERMANTOWN — Kinderberg Estates, a planned 16-home subdivision, is moving forward in Germantown, having received its final all-clear from the Village Board this week.
The Village Board on Monday approved the final plat for Kinderberg Estates, which will include 16 single- home residential properties on 14.7 acres, immediately north or Donges Bay Road in the northeast corner of the intersection with Preserve Parkway. The development is being done by Veridian Homes LLC.
In December, when the Plan Commission considered the plat and chose to recommend it for approval to the Village Board, Village Administrator Steven Kreklow said that Veridian had already completed infrastructure work at the site. He said Veridian was expected to begin construction on homes over the next few months.
Information from the plat showed the residential lots will average 0.61 acres, and there will be 3.53 acres of open space in the subdivision after full build-out of the development.
All of the properties will be accessed from the cul-desac road built for the development, not from Donges Bay Road or Preserve Parkway. The cul-de-sac, which planning documents showed as being named Blackbird Point, is off Parkway Place.
The land being used for the subdivision was previously agriculturally zoned. It was rezoned by Germantown to allow for the residential development last spring. Kinderberg Estates is being constructed immediately south of Kinderberg Park.