GERMANTOWN — The Village Board is moving forward on expanding a tax incremental financing district, having directed staff and the village’s financial consultant this week to draw up information for adding property to the district to assist a proposed development.
The board has been considering a proposed development off Holy Hill Road, and how or if tax incremental financing could be used to assist it, since October. During Monday’s meeting, the board voted 5-4 to have Ehlers, the consultant firm which has assisted the village in the financial analysis of TIF feasibility, prepare information for adding the entire 52-acre property under consideration to Germantown’s existing TIF 7.
“I’m in favor of doing the whole area as a TID,” Trustee David Baum said.
“If we don’t do this, they (developers) won’t come. They won’t, because somebody else will (provide TIF financing),” Baum added.
Baum made the motion, which was approved; trustees Daniel Wing, Jolene Pieper, Phil Hudson and Art Zabel dissented. This week’s action does not enact the TIF; the action directs Ehlers to prepare the information needed for enacting the expansion. Actually adjusting the TIF is a longer process that requires several levels of review.
In tax incremental finance districts, often called TIDs or TIFs, the properties within the district are removed from the normal tax rolls; all the monies that would normally be paid to taxes for the properties, to all taxing authorities, are instead kept within the district for improvements. In TIF districts, it is common practice to borrow for the TIF to install infrastructure, and then use TIF money collected to pay that debt over the lifetime of the TIF, which is capped at a 20-year maximum.
The property that might be added to the TIF is on the south side of Holy Hill Road, across from the Briggs and Stratton facility west of Goldendale Road. Preliminary plans for the development, brought forward by commercial developer Capstone Quadrangle, are for an industrial development on 52 acres including three industrial buildings, for a total of more than 700,000 square feet of space. Capstone is projecting about $61 million in property development over seven years.
Representatives of the developer have told the village that they require a TIF to move forward to help support infrastructure costs. In November, an Ehlers consultant said Capstone Quadrangle was looking for village assistance for $2.5 million in improvements to be funded by TIF borrowing.
In November, the Village Board discussed options for how the potential development could be added into the TIF. Coming out of last month’s meeting, staff and Ehlers were to gather information to compare the options of adding the entire property, or dividing the parcel to add only part of it to the TIF.
“I would call it risk mitigation, for TIF 7,” Village Administrator Steven Kreklow said.
Kreklow said that adding only part of the proposed development parcel would allow the other part to enter the tax roll immediately when it is developed, rather than having it in a TIF that will not be on the tax rolls for the next 10 to 15 years. Placing the whole development and its full value in the TIF, however, would increase that district’s increment to pay off its debt faster, and allow the TIF to close up to five years earlier in 2030, rather than 2035. TIF 7 is currently behind, because previous development there did not build out as much as planned.
Dissenters’ opinions
Those who dissented in Monday’s actions cited the belief that TIF districting is not needed for that area to develop, the possibility that the TIF will not succeed as planned and the view that TIFs are not beneficial to taxpayers in general.
“Would this land develop without a TIF? In time, yeah, it will,” Zabel said.
“It may need it to happen today, but it may not need it in the future,” Zabel added of the TIF method.
Wing noted that when properties are placed in TIFs, where they don’t contribute to tax funding until the TIF closes, they still increase village costs because they require village-provided services like police, fire and road maintenance.
“People need to know that every time a building goes up in a TIF, your taxes go up, because there’s services they need,” Wing said.
Wing commented that he is against TIF districting in general.