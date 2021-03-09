Germantown commission recommends TID expansion

GERMANTOWN — The Plan Commission Monday voted to recommend altering a current tax incremental financing district within the village, to expand the area of the village’s existing TID 7 in support of a large industrial development planned for Holy Hill Road, west of Goldendale Road.
The Plan Commission held a public hearing for the amendment to the TID, as is required, and took action to forward it to the Village Board on a 5-2 vote, with Commissioners Matthew Kimmler and Anthony Laszewski dissenting.
The project plan amendment document for altering the TID 7 boundaries listed nine properties to be added to the district, for a total of 170.85 acres. Phil Cosson, of the financial consulting firm Ehlers, made a presentation on the proposed changes to the Plan Commission before the vote. He said the matter came up due to a proposed project from Waukesha-based Capstone Quadrangle to construct approximately 800,000 square feet of industrial space.
“This does provide additional security for the village,” Cosson said, in reference to the current financial state of TID 7 being behind original projections for development.
Tax incremental finance districts are areas in which properties are removed from normal tax rolls. When development occurs within the district, creating new tax increment, the monies that would normally be paid in property taxes for the parcels to various taxing jurisdiction – the municipality, school district, the county and other taxing authorities – are instead all kept within the district for improvements.
Municipalities often use TID funds to provide developer incentives or install infrastructure, such as roads and water and sewer, to assist development with moving forward; in some cases the money is borrowed for costs up front and then paid back using TID money collected over the lifetime of the district.
There are time limits imposed on how long a TID may exist, after which the district is closed and properties return to normal tax rolls.
TID 7 was created in 2017. It is currently behind original projections for development, as JW Speaker did not expand at the rate it had planned when their project in the TID began. Cosson said JW Speaker is planning growth in the future, however, which would make up some of its projected value.
“The JW Speaker site still has a significant amount of land that could be developed,” Cosson said.
The project plan shows an estimated $5 million in value to be added to the JW Speaker site.
While the TID could still produce enough increment to pay its debts without expansion, the second development from Capstone Quadrangle is projected to create more than $61 million dollars in new value. Long-range projections of the finances for TID 7, based on current tax rates, show the project could add up to about $1 million of tax increment to be collected each year while the TID exists.
Cosson estimated that with the Capstone Quadrangle development, the TID could pay all debts it is expected to incur by 2031, six years before it is required to close in 2037.
“It’s a very quick pay-back for the work being identified,” he said. The projects identified, for village costs, within TID 7 include:
■ North-south roadway work, $1 million
■ Stormwater ponds, $625,000
■ Engineering/design fees, $100,000
■ Park monument signage, $50,000
■ Demolition, $248,685
■ Environmental cleanup at the Capstone Quadrangle development site, $166,250
■ Administrative costs, $60,000 “What we’re looking to add for new project costs is $2.3 million, $2.4 million,” Cosson said.
Capstone Quadrangle is looking at constructing three industrial buildings. The first is planned to be about $200,000 square feet, and the other two about 300,000 square feet, according to plan information.
In previous village discussion, it was noted the number of jobs the development might generate could vary widely depending on what sort of businesses ended up in the spaces; job production could range from two or three dozen jobs as at the Briggs and Stratton facility, to 150 jobs similar to the Dielectric facility, also in that area.
The property is on the south side of Holy Hill Road, across from the Briggs and Stratton facility west of Goldendale Road. Preliminary plans for the development are for about 52 acres. Capstone is projecting the roughly $61 million in property development will occur over seven years.