Germantown hotel set to expand, rebrand

GERMANTOWN — The Holiday Inn Express in Germantown is set to expand, as the village’s Plan Commission approved several items this week to allow the addition of a third floor.
Under the plans presented and voted on this week, the hotel will add 26 rooms with a third floor. It will bring the total number of guest rooms from the current 74 to a total of 100.
The construction plan also included significant renovation of the existing hotel. The exterior will receive a new roof with the addition, as well as materials refacing and upgrades at the entrances to the hotel. For the interior, the pool will be removed from the hotel, with that area being reconfigured.
“At this time, the current proposal is to expand the hotel, but not as much, if you will, as what was originally proposed in 2016,” Germantown’s Community Development Director Jeff Retzlaff said.
Retzlaff said concept plans in 2016 called for greater expansion of the building to four stories and about 130 guest rooms in total, as well as significantly greater parking space to accommodate such additional rooms.
The Plan Commission met Monday, and addressed three items related to the hotel’s plan to expand:
■ Approved amending the Planned Development District which the hotel property, at W177-N9675 Riversbend Lane, is within. The PDD was created for the development of the current hotel in the 1990s; it has been amended on previous occasions, and needed amendment again because the current expansion plan does not meet the 2016 version’s development plan.
■ Approved the site development and building plans for the 26-room expansion. That approval came with seven conditions, which included landscaping requirements, signage considerations and several other items related to the development.
■ Held a public hearing on the matter before action was taken. Retzlaff said the hearing was needed because the changes to the plan were significant, from the standing version of the PDD.
During the public hearing, Plan Commissioner and Village President Dean Wolter read several communications from residents of the Riversbend Condominiums, which are adjacent to the now-vacant golf course property behind the hotel. That property is owned by the hotel, and the current plan will use parking at the edge of that property, between the hotel and condos.
There was considerable discussion of parking at that location, and the headlights from cars shining into condo units. The submitted comments and several residents appearing at the meeting objected to that situation, requesting fencing or berming be constructed to block lights from the parking lot.
Rachit Dhingra, owner of the hotel, said he was amenable to installing a fence, but had some aesthetic concerns about the 8-foot height suggested. A condition was added to the approval on a motion from Plan Commissioner David Baum that a privacy fence be installed for the neighbors’ consideration; Retzlaff said a plan for that fence, and other landscaping requirements, would have to come back through the commission at a later date.
Neighbors from the condominium complex also had complaints about trespassers on the golf course property. There have been reports of bonfires and parties held there, but neighbors cannot file trespass complaints because they do not own the property.
Dhingra said he would leave contact information for the hotel manager with the residents. He said the golf course property is not patrolled by hotel staff, but if they are notified of problems the manager would contact police.