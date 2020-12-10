Germantown military vet buys east side fabrication and metals company

MILWAUKEE — Jason Young, an Iraq War veteran and former president of Price Erecting Co., has purchased a longstanding east side fabrication and metals shop, rebranding the business as 3Up Metal Works.
Young, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and Wisconsin Army National Guard and a Germantown resident, bought the custom metals fabrication company formerly known as SSO, LLC, 7420 N. Teutonia Ave. The company’s new name, 3Up Metal Works, references Young’s rank as sergeant when honorably discharged after 12 years of service. Its logo contains three chevrons, a military insignia designating the rank of sergeant.
Young steps into the role ready to lead, bringing a dozen years’ experience in managerial roles at companies involved in manufacturing, construction equipment, product distribution and roofing. He will spearhead business development initiatives at 3Up, among other responsibilities. He recently served as president at Price Erecting, whose services include fabrication, welding and moving and installation of heavy machinery.
3Up Metal Works can meet virtually any metal fabrication need, whether for large fabricated parts or small custom precision pieces. Its product range covers structural steel building components, conveyor systems, catwalks and mezzanines, stairways, ladders, railings, materials handling units and much more. The company serves a tremendous variety of industries, including food and beverage, construction, manufacturing and agriculture.
“I’m thrilled to take the lead at an established company with a tremendously talented workforce and a strong established customer base,” said Young. “The transition feels natural, having worked in the metal fabrication industry for several years. We’ll work to strengthen our existing customer relationships, and forge new partnerships that can benefit everyone involved.”
3Up Metal Works offers design and mechanical assembly services, in addition to fabrication. Young added that he’ll seek out new production niches, such as additional work with miscellaneous metals in the construction industry, to help customers and expand 3Up’s capabilities.
“We approach every project from an 80-20 perspective — 80 percent planning and 20 percent execution,” said Young. “We use discovery meetings upfront, including site visits throughout the Midwest. We’re proud of our ability to adapt and overcome, and will not be satisfied with any project until the customer joins us in saying ‘mission accomplished.’” Prior to Young’s purchase of the company, SSO, LLC, operated since 1999 as a custom fabricator of sheet metal and steel. More information about 3Up Metal Works is available by calling 414-322-0522, or visiting www.3upmetalworks.com.
Follow the company on social media at www.linkedin.com/company/3upmetal-works.