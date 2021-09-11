GERMANTOWN — A “highly successful pet food company” is looking to set up shop in the village, with plans to begin construction this month as soon as clearance from the Plan Commission is obtained.
The Germantown Plan Commission will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. The second item of new business on the meeting’s agenda is a site plan for a 172,488-square-foot manufacturing facility at W206-N12880 Gatewood Court.
According to the project narrative submitted with the site plan, “A highly successful pet food company is looking to occupy a freeze-dried manufacturing facility in Germantown, WI. The building will be 172,488 square feet consisting of 15,200 square feet of office and the rest being manufacturing space.” The pet food company was not named.
The Germantown Village Board received a concept presentation about the project about a month ago from Sam Dickman, listed as the property owner in the current application. Information shared by Dickman indicated the project would be a large facility, with one end of the building being a large industrial freezer. There would also be production areas and offices in the business.
Dickman and Village Administrator Steve Kreklow said last month that the presentation was an early step in attempting to get the project approved quickly, by presenting to the Village Board for feedback right out the gate.
“Our intention to start construction in September 2021 to allow for completion of construction so our client can move by August of 2022,” according to the narrative written by Domenico Ferrante of Briohn Design Group, which is working on the project.
The application information further stated that the company expects to employ 150 people, including 30 leadership and management roles, 40 technical employees such as machine operators and materials handlers, and 80 general laborers.
Technical and general workers are expected to have average wages of $17.50 to $22.50, and the company will supply full benefits to workers.
The facility, if approved and constructed, will be used for the grinding and mixing of raw meat, including treatment and quality control of meat as part of the process, then forming and freeze drying the product, packaging and distribution.
“The architectural character (of the building) is in keeping with the general flavor of the surrounding industrial neighborhood; however, we designed the building to have more of a unique overall flavor to help set it apart,” Ferrante wrote.
The Germantown Plan Commission is also scheduled to consider a site plan for redevelopment of the current Taco Bell site at N96-W17801 County Line Road from Sundance Inc. Several months ago, Sundance submitted a site plan application for a new Taco Bell at a property down County Line Road, near the river, but that application was rejected for various reasons.