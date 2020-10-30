Germantown ReStore drive-thru construction begins

GERMANTOWN — The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is constructing an addition to the large warehouse at W190-N10768 Commercial Circle. Construction began Oct. 23.
With support of the West Bend Mutual Insurance Company Charitable Fund, Habitat is able to change the way people donate in Germantown by building a drive-thru service on the south side of the building.
Habitat’s new, larger ReStore affords the affiliate larger and more frequent donations.
With currently just one entrance, customers will have the convenience of delivering their donations through a drive-thru dropoff and employees and volunteers will use this expanded entryway to load in large quantities of materials, appliances, furniture and other building equipment.
“Drive-thrus are a commonplace amenity at most donation centers in the area,” said Director of ReStores Bernie Hletko. “This will be a game-changer for Habitat’s donation center and will encourage people to donate larger items and more frequently.”
In addition to the drive-thru being completed by early November, Habitat offers drop-off service and has a pick-up delivery donation service that many people without the ability to bring items to the ReStore can use at no charge.
Rytec Corporation, manufacturer of High-Performance Doors in Jackson, is donating the larger, mechanical overhead door for the drive-thru. Other companies, like Melaney Electric, Germantown Iron & Steel, Cusatis Concrete and Epang Engineering, are donating services or labor for the construction. Without community partners like these, Habitat would not have been able to make this addition possible.