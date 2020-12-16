GERMANTOWN — The Germantown Plan Commission Monday tabled a proposal from Taco Bell, which is seeking to build at N96-W18058 County Line Road.
The proposal, brought forward by Tim Krause of Sundance Inc. as agent for the property owner, was to demolish the multi-tenant commercial building on the site, adjacent to Fleet Farm, and build a new, 1,786-square-foot Taco Bell.
There is a Taco Bell on County Line Road about a quarter-mile east of the proposed property; that business would relocate to the new building, according to village of Germantown plan documents.
The Plan Commission tabled the public hearing and decision on the matter until January due to traffic concerns. That section of County Line Road is under Washington County jurisdiction, and the county’s Highway Commission has required a traffic impact analysis for the proposal. The traffic study is not yet complete, and the applicant requested the matter be moved to the January meeting when that study and other information requested by the village will be ready.
The application, and public hearing on the matter, are expected to come back to Plan Commission on Jan. 11.
The application is for rezoning of the property, site plan approval, and a conditional use permit to allow development and disturbance within a waterway and wetland setback. The redevelopment plans do not include development in a wetland area or floodplain, but would encroach within the setback distances of 25 or 75 feet from those areas.
Under the proposal, the existing driveway and parking lot will be removed and replaced. The current 3,925-square-foot commercial building and a 1,200-square-foot building would be removed. The total impervious area of buildings and the parking lot would be decreased by about 3,000 square feet.