GERMANTOWN — On Monday, the Village Board of Germantown will meet at 7 p.m. to discuss an amendment to the land use plan map and rezoning of neighborhood businesses among other discussion items.
The land use plan map is part of Germantown’s 2020 Smart Growth Comprehensive Plan. This comprehensive plan provides ways in which the community can direct and enhance new development that will complement the lifestyle in that has been established in the town for over 40 years, according to village documents.
On Monday, the Village Board will amend part of this plan by adding a North Shore Bank to a section of the property that is being redeveloped.
Additionally, the board will discuss an amendment to a zoning map of the village. This amendment would rezone a neighborhood business district to an industrial district.
For more information on Germantown meetings and agendas, visit www.village.germantown.wi.us/agendacenter.
Other discussion items include a report on the board room audio visual equipment and an update from the Germantown Community Library on Strategic Planning Efforts.
Those interested in submitting public comment can send an email to comments@village.germantown.wi.us by 4 p.m. on Monday. Citizen may view the meeting by live broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 25.