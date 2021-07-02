Get Salty & Lit joins Hartland chamber

PEWAUKEE — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce welcomed Get Salty & Lit as a new member recently.
Chamber Board member Sara Rennekamp of WAC Lake Country, fourth from left, presents Chamber Board member Rebecca Rebholz of Get Salty and Lit, LLC with a membership plaque from the chamber.
Also pictured from left to right are: chamber ambassador Scott Heyerdahl of Scott Heyerdahl - First Weber Inc.; Chamber Board member Elise Miller of Lake Country Bed Barn; Nicole Weber of The Chiropractors, LLC; Chamber Board member Deb Nollen of Area Welcome and a Mary Kay Beauty consultant; Chamber Board member Jessie Puzach of Birch & Banyan Coffee; chamber ambassador Christine Ligon of Bank Five Nine and Chris Rebholz, DC of The Chiropractors, LLC.
Get Salty & Lit is a halotherapy (aka salt therapy) and infrared sauna therapy treatment facility. According to the business, treatments help asthma, allergies, sinus issues, lung issues, skin conditions, detoxify the body, lower blood pressure, improve heart and vascular health, reduce stress, sleep better, boost metabolism.
Get Salty & Lit, LLC is located at 690 Westfield Way, Suite F, Pewaukee and can be reached at 262-336-8020. For more information visit www.getsaltyandlit.com.