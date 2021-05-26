HARTFORD — Wendy Smith was working in the North Shore area of Milwaukee and was searching to change careers and work closer to Hartford where she lived and where her kids went to school. She also had a passion for making a positive impact in her community.
“I’ve been self-employed pretty much all my life and I knew I wanted to do my own business,” said Smith. “I tried to identify what Hartford needed and after researching the demographic, there were a lot of faith-based businesses, churches of different denominations and not a lot of gift shops with religious gifts.”
Smith and her husband, Jason Wix, opened Faith & Giggles at 42 N. Main St.
“I identified a niche, when God’s time was correct we found this location. The space was perfect and my husband who had a background in retail management decided let’s give it a shot,” Smith said.
Items that can be found at Faith & Giggles include, plagues, books, jewelry and inspirational journals. They have a large selection of baby gifts, baptismal outfits, first communion and confirmation items.
An array of seasonal home décor, wraps, blankets and more is available for the upcoming months. During Christmas the store is transformed into a winter wonderland.
The name Faith & Giggles Gift Shop is based on Smith’s and Wix’s belief that faith and humor are the two staples of life.
“During the dark times of my life what got me through was faith and my crazy friend that always made me laugh,” explained Smith. “That’s why the name is so important to us.”
At Faith & Giggles they strive to make people feel comfortable and not judged.
“We’ve built an environment where people can get away from the crazy world and come to an oasis of calmness and peace,” Smith said.
“I wanted it to be something important and valuable to the community. I wanted to make a difference. I just didn’t want to just open up a shop, I wanted to be involved.”
Smith and Wix are involved in a big way.
Five-and-a-half years ago they founded the Washington County Anti-Trafficking Advocates, a community organization that offers a safe, non-judgmental space for education and conversations about human trafficking issues, specifically sex trafficking.
“We have been posting monthly presentations at the Jack Russell Memorial Library raising awareness about sex trafficking and the many layers of sex trafficking in Washington County,” Smith said. “We’re proud of our advocacy in the community.”
Faith & Giggles is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 262-397-8689.