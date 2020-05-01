HARTFORD — There’s an old saying that “necessity is the mother of invention.” It appears the owners of the Faith and Giggles gift shop in downtown Hartford have taken that phrase to heart as they, along with other business owners, struggle to remain alive during the business shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been quite a challenge to stay afloat and our business community is no different than any other in the sense they want to keep people safe while trying to save their livelihood,” said Wendy Dix, who along with her husband Jason owns Faith and Giggles at 42 N. Main Street. “We’re getting creative to stay in business.”
Wendy said the business’s Web page is still a work in progress, so they are using their Facebook page as their main marketing platform to conduct a number of interesting things to stay connected with old customers and to make new friends and customers.
“We’re doing Wednesday night Facebook live tours of the store with lots of fun interactive engagement by the audience. Also, we have been doing Saturday night Facebook live events in the window display, so much fun, with guests who call in live,” Wendy said. “We’ve had two different mental health professionals, local business people and more and lots of shenanigans.”
The Saturday Night Live at Faith and Giggles show starts at 7:15 p.m. Saturday on Facebook, while the Wednesday store tour shows begin at 6:30 p.m. also on Facebook.
“These Facebook live events have been fun and engaging and we keep it light and non-political. It’s helped us to stay connected while bringing in new customers as well, fun and effective,” Wendy said. “I guess you could say we certainly have taken a huge hit financially, but I’m pretty stubborn and I refuse to give up without a fight. We’ve been heavily involved in the community and people in return have supported us and for that we are very grateful.”
Faith and Giggles continues to have free curbside pickup along with free deliveries and shipping.
“Before Easter Jason was dressing up as the Easter Bunny to make deliveries, so that was adding some fun to it as well,” Wendy said. “We feel very lifted up by our community and we are going to do everything we can to be safe and responsible while trying to save our livelihood. We figure if we can continue to do it this way and still stay afloat that’s going to be our choice.”
Faith and Giggles has been in business since September 2011. Wendy and Jason can be contacted by phone at 262-397-8689 or by email at fg.4life@yahoo.com.