WAUKESHA — Heather Thomas, a manager at Jimmy’s Grotto in Waukesha, stands on Tuesday night before a sign supporting victims of the tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.
The restaurant, 314 E Main St., which is famous for its ponzarottas and has been open since 1946, donated 25% of all its sales on Monday and Tuesday to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.
Thomas said that, as a local business, they wanted to stand together with the rest of Waukesha and help the community, however possible.
