Glen at Pewaukee Lake project moving ahead

PEWAUKEE — The 46-home development slated for the former St. Mary’s property is moving ahead, with major sitework expected to begin soon, John Wahlen, founder and owner of Cornerstone Development, said Tuesday.
Trustees recently approved a developer’s agreement with Cornerstone, paving the way for the developer to get to work on razing the former school and rectory on the 14-acre property at 449 W. Wisconsin Ave.
The historic church, which was purchased by Agape Community Church for $25,000, is not part of the development. Neither is the cemetery, which will remain under the ownership and control of Queen of Apostles.
Trustees approved a $1.1 million offer to purchase the property from Cornerstone earlier this year.
“We are going to be closing on the land in the next few weeks, so in the next 60 days you should see a lot of action and shaping of the land,” Wahlen said. “Timetabling is a bit of an estimating game, but early next summer we should see people moving in.”
Development plans
Similar to “The Glen at Cedar Creek,” a development Cornerstone did in Cedarburg, The Glen at Pewaukee Lake will include a clubhouse, pickleball court and bocce ball court that could double as a putting green.
The development will have private roads and a homeowners’ association that will fund snow removal and landscaping.
Home and lot packages in the development could cost somewhere around $450,000, Wahlen has said.
The average lot size in the development is expected to be just over 8,500 square feet. The smallest lots would be 7,000 square feet, while the largest will be 11,674 square feet.
The neighborhood will also not include any sidewalks. Since there will be no terrace, the village is allowing the developer to plant one tree in the front lawn of each lot, as opposed to requiring one deciduous tree every 40 feet along the roadway.
‘Very happy’
A tax incremental financing (TIF) district approved for the property includes no money for Cornerstone, but the village will use increment generated by the district to help finance site work necessary to prep the land for the development, which includes razing the former school and rectory buildings, paying for any environmental remediation, and doing water and sewer work in the area.
Speaking about the project on Tuesday, Village President Jeff Knutson said he was “very happy” with the way things are proceeding.
“Things went very smoothly with developer’s agreement,” Knutson said. “It was extremely smooth sailing in my opinion. Both the village and Cornerstone came out with a really great deal.”