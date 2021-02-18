WAUKESHA – The Glen at Standing Stone development, which includes an 80-unit development including 14 duplexes, nine fourplex and 16 single-family condominiums, is expected to see a vote at the Common Council level in March – creating the possibility of new residential units on the corner of Les Paul Parkway (Highway 59) and South East Avenue and the corner of Les Paul Parkway and Big Bend Road.
The residential developments would center off of Tenny Avenue, which would extend south to connect to Les Paul Parkway.
The development may also see land to the east turned into a future park.
The development saw a series of approvals at a Plan Commission meeting in December for the project’s proposed rezoning, plat review, certified survey map, and the Planned Unit Development (PUD) final site plan and architectural review.
The development would have a small private cul-de-sac to the southwest of the public street, which will have 16 single family units around it. There also will be a clubhouse with a pool and other recreation amenities adjacent to the four-unit buildings along Tenny Avenue.
The development may also include land for dedicated park use to the east of the residential development. The Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department Board voted in approval to endorse park land dedication associated with the preliminary plat of the Standing Stone development at their Monday night meeting. The land to the west of Pari Park may eventually connect to Pari Park as part of a long-term city goal.
The parcel of land, however, is split in the middle by undeveloped land not yet owned by the city but owned by the village. The city may obtain that land in the future and connect the parcels to create the park.
If approved, the wetland preservation area would likely house park trails, not recreational-type park amenities, due to its dedicated use. Principal Planner Doug Koehler said possibilities would include a loop trail through the wetlands and other quiet activities.
Koehler said it’s always nice to have open space amenities around the residential neighborhoods.
“In this case, past land use plans, both at the city and even at the county level, have called for this wetland area to be owned by a public entity to protect the wetlands,” Koehler. “So it falls in line with several different plans, from our (Waukesha) Park and Open Space Plan, to our land use plan and, as I mentioned, even county plans.”
Koehler said the city has had the intention to turn the land into a city park for about 10 to 20 years.
“I would think the parks department will be trying to develop that (park land) fairly quick knowing that this residential development could be happening quickly,” Koehler said.
Pending votes at upcoming city meetings, these plans are still in the preliminary stages. City meetings are available to view live online.
To view a meeting visit www.waukesha.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.