General Motors reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income plummeted 40% as it struggled against production constraints and thin new car inventory.
The auto industry has faced a global shortage of semiconductor chips since February. The chips are used in many car parts and, without them, production at many GM plants has either slowed or stopped completely, leaving dealers’ new car lots bare.
Without inventory to sell, the result meant a third quarter loss for GM. The automaker reported a net income of $2.4 billion, down from $4 billion in the year ago period.