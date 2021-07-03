The second quarter was the best of times and the worst of times for General Motors as the automaker reported a nearly 40% boost in new-vehicle sales but still struggled with tight inventory.
Strong demand for pickups and SUVs helped drive sales and supported GM’s strategy of pushing semiconductor chip parts to those vehicles to make sure it could supply dealers and consumers.
At Matick Chevrolet in Redford, Mich., for example, inventory of new cars in June was the worst it’s been all year, said Paul Zimmermann, vice president and owner. Yet, the dealership had strong sales, selling 280 new and 166 used cars, which is relatively consistent with June sales in previous years, not counting last year when it had the constraints of COVID-19, Zimmermann said.
“There’s high demand so everything that we receive we’re turning almost immediately,“ Zimmermann said. “We have a 12-day turn rate; in years past it was 112 days. It’s a matter of continuous communication with customers to let them know what’s en route, then being efficient in getting it delivered to them when it arrives. We’ve gained a ton of efficiency and reduced a lot of waste.”
The dealership reflects GM’s nationwide sales. GM reported it sold 688,236 new vehicles in the U.S. in the quarter compared to 492,489 vehicles in the year-ago period. Still, GM characterized it as a “unique” market.
“The U.S. economy is accelerating, consumer spending is robust and jobs are plentiful,” said Elaine Buckberg, GM chief economist. in a statement. “Consumer demand for vehicles is also strong, but constrained by very tight inventories. We expect continued high demand in the second half of this year and into 2022.“ GM will report its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 4.
Pickup sales soar
In the quarter, GM reported sales of its highly profitable Silverado light-duty and heavy-duty full-size pickups rose 34.5% to 164,731. Sales of the GMC Sierra pickups increased 40.3% to 75,495.
During the quarter, GM earned 40.6% of the retail market for full-size pickups, up 4.5 percentage points year over year, according to J.D. Power PIN data.
“General Motors delivered solid Q2 results, but most noticeably in its pickup truck lineup which undoubtedly gives the biggest boost to its bottom line,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds executive director of insights, who went on to a comparison with crosstown rival Ford. GM’s “truck inventory situation seems to be faring better than its Dearborn rivals, but the next few months should continue to be tough,“ she said. “GM will need to continue to work its magic in maximizing those chipsets and keep those trucks rolling off the line to stay on top.”
Sales of GM’s redesigned full-size SUVs, which also produce robust profit margins, also soared. GMC Yukon sales were up 126% to 23,857. GM reported a 90.6% gain in sales of Chevrolet Suburban to 13,373 sold. Sales of the Chevrolet Tahoe rose 74.3% to 27,908 and sales of the Cadillac Escalade rose 120.3% to 10,874.
Total Chevrolet sales increased by 31%, with the Bolt EV and Traverse midsize SUV both delivering their best-ever second-quarter sales and best first-half sales. Cadillac’s total sales increased by 55%, leading to Cadillac’s third consecutive quarter of year-overyear growth.