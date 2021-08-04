General Motors will pause production of its popular pickup trucks again starting Monday.
The automaker will also extend downtime at some SUV plants, all due to the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage.
“The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid,” said GM spokesman David Barnas, noting that GM’s global purchasing and supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to work with suppliers to find solutions to minimize the impact of the shortage on GM’s highest-demand vehicles.
But GM did have to idle production at Flint Assembly in Michigan, Silao Assembly in Mexico and Fort Wayne Assembly in Indiana for a week and restarted them on Monday.
On Tuesday, the automaker said it will take downtime again at all three plants all next week starting Monday. It is expected to resume full production at all three plants on Aug. 16.