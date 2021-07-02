GO Riteway selects MSI General Corporation to design, construct new facility

OCONOMOWOC — GO Riteway Transportation Group has selected MSI General Corporation for the design and construction of a new 8,730-square-foot facility with site improvements on Lang Street in West Bend.
Construction will begin in July, with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for July 8 at 10 a.m. on site.
GO Riteway Transportation Group’s origin as a premier ground transportation company began in 1957 when the Bast family founded Riteway Bus Service, Inc. Now, into the third generation of family leadership, GO Riteway continues to expand, providing dependable and safe transportation for students, business travelers, tourists and local residents. GO Riteway operates out of 25 locations in Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana with a fleet that includes school buses, motor coaches, shuttle coaches, limo coaches, mini coaches, executive sedans and vans.
For more information, visit GO Riteway’s website at www.goriteway.com.
MSI General is the predominant design-build construction company in Wisconsin. The award-winning architectural design team is supported by a professional and experienced construction team to deliver construction and remodeling projects both on budget and on time.
The Five Core Values of integrity, commitment, trust, passion and teamwork are integrated into every relationship developed over the past 60 years in business.
MSI General is a privately held, third-generation, veteran-owned firm. Visit www.msigeneral.com for more information.