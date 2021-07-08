WEST BEND — The Plan Commission approved the site plan for an office/dispatch and service facility at 1145 Lang Street for the new GO Riteway facility Tuesday.
The 8,900-square-foot industrial building will benefit Tax Incremental District 13 and is located on a parcel zoned M-2, Heavy Industrial District. The business is expected to create 60 jobs.
The site plan layout also identifies a future expansion of the parking area southeast of the building. Any future land divisions will require approvals by the city.
There will be two driveway access points on the site, with a westerly driveway for the bus and taxi/shuttle services and an easterly driveway for the general public and employees.
The site will contain 154 parking stalls, comprised of 79 standard and three barrier- free stalls in the northern parking lot in front of the building for staff and customers and 72 parking stalls behind the building will provide space for 52 school buses and 20 taxi/shuttle vehicles.
Sanitary sewer and water laterals will be extended from Lang Street. Storm sewer installed within the site will discharge to the stormwater ponds and then discharge overland within existing ditching southward to the Milwaukee River.
Mayor Chris Jenkins congratulated GO Riteway.
“They’re making a big splash here in West Bend and they keep expanding, so we like seeing that,” he said.
Crews will break ground on the facility today.
Boys & Girls Club
The Washington County Boys & Girls Club, 925 North Silverbrook Drive, is planning to renovate a portion of the front entrance exterior and the interior of the building to install a lift for ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) access and enclose the area in the front of the building.
The 1.46-acre parcel is zoned P-1, Park, Recreation & Open Space.
“Right now, it’s an open entrance going into the building along with that handicap ramp. What they’re proposing to do is actually enclose that area to provide a small little patio off the vestibule area, and then the ADA access will be inside that building being provided by a lift system,” said Business and Development Planner James Reinke.
Architectural building elevations include removal of the front steps and handicap ramp for installation of a new front enclosed vestibule entrance. The old ramp area will be removed and a patio area created and accessed from within the building.
Conditional use permits
Commissioners also approved a conditional use permit for a new tattoo and body piercing establishment, Frenchy’s Tattoos & Company, 1519 East Washington Street, Suite C. The business will also offer retail sales of body jewelry and aftercare products.
In addition, three other conditional use permits were awarded to Laura Slagle, of A Personal Touch, 101 South 6th Avenue, for microblading services; Brittani Wolf, of Dolled Up Beauty Bar, 1829 North Main Street, for permanent makeup, paramedical tattoos and areola reconstruction; and Kelly Gish, of Z’Brows Spa Well, 825A South Main Street, for microblading services.
There was a public hearing for each item, but none received public comments.