WEST BEND — GO Riteway Transportation Group announced last week its new partnership with the city of West Bend. GO Riteway will operate the city’s Shared-Ride Taxi service, beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
The curb-to-curb, demand-responsive, advance reservation shared-ride service is available to West Bend residents seven days a week using a combination of vans and minibuses. The fare-based program provides transit services throughout the West Bend city limits.
“We look forward to working with the city of West Bend on this vital service to the community while sharing our transportation expertise with West Bend residents,” said Ronald R. Bast, chairman of GO Riteway.
Last month, the Washington County Public Works Committee approved a proposal for a Shared Ride Taxi program with Ozaukee County.
The one-year pilot program between Ozaukee County Transit Services and Washington County Transit services would provide Shared Ride Taxi services across county lines, according to the project proposal. The pilot program would assess the need, cost and feasibility of the services.
“The purpose of the pilot program is to determine the long-term feasibility of providing this type of service. Making sure we’re getting the numbers to justify the continuing cross-county service and possibly doing a merger,” said Transit Superintendent Joy Neilsen-Loomis.
The pilot program would also increase access to services and employment between the counties, according to the proposal.
The program would be authorized by a memorandum of understanding between the counties. Ozaukee County approved the proposal on Sept. 17 and both county boards are expected to take a final vote in December.
If passed, the pilot program is anticipated to begin April 1, 2021, allowing for ridership demand to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.