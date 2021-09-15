GERMANTOWN — Golden Hippo, maker of Dr. Marty’s pet food, is coming to Germantown, as a 172,488-square-foot facility the company will inhabit has been approved.
The Plan Commission on Monday approved the site plan for the facility at W206N12880 Gatewood Court. According to the site plan and attached information, the facility will include 15,200 square feet of office space, with the rest being manufacturing, production and related space for making freeze-dried pet food.
“The pet food site plan was approved with no issues,” Village Administrator Steve Kreklow said.
Kreklow said the zoning of the site is already correct for the manufacturing facility, and the village and developer are finalizing an agreement related to an economic development loan. Beyond those details, Kreklow said with the site plan approval, the developer can obtain a building permit and begin construction.
The development was brought forward by Sam Dickman of Dickman Development. He made a concept presentation of the project in August to the Village Board, and stated then that a successful pet food company was the planned tenant, but it was only this week that Golden Hippo was named as the company the facility is being constructed for.
“They sell a product line of pet food under the brand Dr. Marty’s. It’s high-end, high-quality pet food,” Kreklow said.
Developer information indicated the facility would create about 150 jobs in Germantown, including about 30 supervisory and management- type positions, 40 technical employees such as machine operators and materials handlers, and 80 general laborers. Technical and general workers are expected to have average wages of $17.50 to $22.50, and the company will supply full benefits to workers.
In other business, the Plan Commission also approved site plans for the redevelopment of Taco Bell, N96W17801 County Line Road, and a 57,057-square-foot building and parking expansion of Enercon Industries, at N120-W19349 Freistadt Road.
Enercon manufactures induction cap sealers to provide tamper evidence, leak prevention and freshness preservation for various products, including food, beverage, health and beauty and other products.
The Taco Bell site plan is to demolish the current building and construct a new, 2,250-square-foot restaurant at the same location. Taco Bell had proposed building at a new site down County Line Road several month ago, near the river, but that plan was rejected for various reasons.