OKAUCHEE — The Golden Mast Inn has announced longtime Executive Chef John “Moose” Moosreiner is stepping back into a supporting role and Trevor Clubb, also a Golden Mast chef, is serving as his successor.
Moosreiner, who has been with the organization for half a century, said he and Clubb have worked together for about 10 years.
“I want to take a step back,” he said. “I started out there as a dishwasher and kind of worked into the position where I was head chef ... You kind of get it in your blood. It’s fast paced, things change on a regular basis.”
He emphasized the kitchen functions at its level thanks to contributions from several individuals rather than one.
Clubb said he’s always been interested in food and has worked in kitchens since he was a teenager. He earned a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts from Kendall College in Chicago before working at the Gasthaus in Mequon and eventually coming to the Golden Mast, W349-N5293 Lacy’s Lane, Okauchee — both restaurants were part of the Weissgerber family restaurant group.
One new dish that’s been added to the menu is the quinoa cake with chickpea salad, an addition Clubb said he worked on to expand options for the vegetarian and vegan customers. He said other dishes are in the works, but none is ready to be showcased quite yet. Clubb said he’s glad Moosreiner is staying on as a senior supporting chef.
“I’m still learning a lot from him actually and he’s just been a good mentor and a good friend,” he said.
Golden Mast Owner Hans Weissgerber said the restaurant’s success can be attributed to good staff. He said Clubb “shows a lot of ability, (is) ambitious, works hard.”
He added in addition to Moosreiner, he himself is stepping back and letting his daughter, Lisa Marks, take over much of the day-to-day operations.
“We are proud to have the opportunity to work with Chef Trevor in this very important and challenging position in our business,” Marks said, in a statement. “We do so with the fullest confidence and trust, knowing that Trevor has the professional knowledge, experience and leadership that are necessary and required to manage the broad scope of responsibilities presented by the Golden Mast kitchen operation.”