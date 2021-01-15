Golf course could be developed

DELAFIELD — With St. John’s Northwestern Academies and Hendricks Commercial Properties completing a sale/leaseback transaction for the Academies’ 112-acre campus, one area on the property that could be developed is the golf course.
“The golf course is part of the excess land that would be available for development,” said SJNA Dean of Advancement Stephen Matz.
Under the terms of the lease, the Academies will be able to maintain control of the main campus as it presently exists for 40 years, including a 10-year initial lease term plus six 5-year options, and will have the right to buy back the main campus during that time.
The transaction resulted in the complete payoff of debt owed by SJNA and yielded about $2 million of additional funding for Academy operations.
Delafield Alderman Tim Aicher said he doesn’t know specifics, but he’s told constituents for years he’s expected some kind of development there on the St. John’s Northwestern Golf Course.
“It’s always felt like it’s a placeholder and not an ultimate use of that land,” he said, adding that he does golf there and finds it to be a “neat little 9-hole course.”
Some alternative courses in the area include Western Lakes and Naga-Waukee War Memorial. “There’s no shortage of golf courses that I would consider superior from a general challenging standpoint,” Aicher said. “I consider it more of a general convenience than anything that’s holding down the fort for golfers.”
He said the area’s current zoning would allow for residential one-acre houses to be developed.
Delafield Mayor Kent Attwell didn’t have specifics on the golf course, but praised the transaction between SJNA and Hendricks.
“I’m just thankful that the Hendricks group has made the investment and continues to make investments for the city of Delafield,” he said. “It’s really good news.”
The Freeman did not receive a response from Hendricks officials before deadline.
On Tuesday, Hendricks President and CEO Rob Gerbitz spoke optimistically.
“Adding St. John’s Northwestern Academies to our portfolio will allow Hendricks Commercial Properties to expand its footprint in and around downtown Delafield,” he said. “Hendricks Commercial Properties will maintain ownership of the campus and lease it back to SJNA. In the next year, the company will start working on comprehensive plans to develop ancillary land not needed for Academy operations. This is an exciting opportunity not just for HCP, but the Academies, the city and the community as a whole.”
What developments may be in store are not yet known.