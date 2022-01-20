SUSSEX — Swing away and enjoy drinks, food and sports at Tap In Golf Sims & Sports Bar, N65-W24838 Main St., Sussex.
The grand opening of the new sports bar will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. There will be drink specials, appetizers, giveaways and of course the main attraction — the golf simulators.
According to co-owner Lisa Flora, the bar has five golf simulators that have been installed for about a month now. The simulators are from a vendor called Full Swing, which has been endorsed in the past by famous golfers such as Tiger Woods, Jordan Speith, Justin Rose, Brooke Henderson and basketball star Stephen Curry.
Flora co-owns the bar with her husband Bret and friends Jill and Travis Kennicker.
“My husband has been involved in golf all of his life, he was a caddy at Whistling Straights for a long time, so he has a lot of contacts,” said Flora.
Flora said that the simulators are about 12 feet tall and about 10 feet wide.
The simulator projects the golf course onto the screen, so when teeing off, it looks as though you are in the tee box.
“If your ball happens to land in the water, you see it splash, and if you hit your ball into the woods, your next shot will be from the woods,” said Flora. “The graphics are incredible, obviously not the same as real life but still very incredible.”
The golf simulator allows golfers to tee off at real life courses, including one of the more famous courses, Pebble Beach.
Flora encourages people to bring their own clubs, but there should be spare ones for those who need it.
“18 holes for a group of four will typically take about two hours, and for a group of two it may not even take an hour,” she said.
Reservations for tee times once the bar is open fully can be made at www.tapingolfbar. com. Aside from the golf simulators, the sports bar has over 700 square feet of bar space, along with six TVs and even more being installed this week.
“It’s sort of a simple concept: Just having golf simulators at a bar and then being able to hang out after and watch your favorite sports team,” said Flora.
She said what partially motivated them to open the establishment was that they saw a demand in the area for a way to keep your golf swing fresh during the winter.
“We found that there was a demand for something like this ... so we thought this would be a great area for one,” said Flora.
When fully opened, the bar hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information about Tap In Golf Sims & Sports Bar, call 262-391-6691 or email info@tapingolfbar. com.