Golf simulator business planned for Sussex

WAUKESHA — A new golf simulator business by the name “Tap In” is looking to open its business in Sussex — providing lovers of the sport the option to continue their hobby through the cold months.
Co-owner Lori Flora said she plans to open the business at N65-W24838 Main St., what once was the home of a Block Buster. The business will be owned by Flora’s husband, Bret Flora, and partner Jill Kennicker.
“It’s a couple of us that really enjoy the game of golf and as we’ve been enjoying other golf simulators and have realized there’s another opportunity for us,” she said.
Flora said her husband has been in the golf industry for over 20 years, working at an area course and also working directly with simulators. Flora said she and Kennicker both have about 20 years of business experience.
“We’re going to have between four and six simulators and it’s really kind of a large video game, so you have 80-plus golf courses to select from when you walk in the door — anywhere from Pebble Beach to some of the less-known golf courses in the world.”
Flora said people golf the course just as if you are on the course — by selecting a club and swinging real balls.
“In the winters in Wisconsin you don’t have any other option,” she said. “If you want to golf, you have to golf indoors. We anticipate that it’s going to be more heavily used in the winter time than other times of the year.”
Flora said the simulator is also a good option for seniors who have trouble getting around a course. Flora said another advantage is that golf pros can give lessons at the business indoors.
Tap In also is hoping to get approval for an alcohol license to serve liquor. The business also plans to serve finger-foods.
Flora said golf simulator businesses are not really common around the southeastern Wisconsin area, with only a few near Milwaukee.
“We chose Sussex because it’s a growing community,” she said. “The community is awesome, there’s a lot of new development, it’s an exciting community and we wanted to be part of that growth.”
The business is hoping to have its soft opening at the end of September or early October. The owners hope to be in full-swing by November or December. Flora is aiming to have her website up and running, available to book reservations, in about a month.
The business plans to run on Mondays from noon until 10 p.m.; Fridays from noon until 11 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.