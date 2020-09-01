WAUKESHA — Good Harvest Market released a newsletter Sunday asking customers to be respectful of the mask mandate after two threatening instances with customers last week.
Joe Nolan, co-owner of the grocery store at 2205 Silvernail Road, went into detail on the incidents within the newsletter sent to customers.
An incident Sunday involving an older gentleman asked to put on a mask or come back during medical exemption days resulted in the man pushing his cart into one of the employees while calling her an expletive. Another incident involving the mask mandate, which occurred early last week, involved a remark of: “Aren’t you worried someone is going to come into the store with a gun and shoot up the place?”
Nolan said incidents such as these have been happening almost daily, although he described these two as more “egregious.”
“Wearing masks, unfortunately, has become a political thing but the pandemic is not political,” he said. “The virus doesn’t care whether you’re Democrat, a Republican, an Independent or anything else, it doesn’t care what race or what religion, it could care less — it’s an equal opportunity bug.”
Overall, Nolan said he is working to keep both the public and customers safe. Good Harvest Market is a health foods store — Nolan said he specifically wants to protect those who have compromised immune systems.
“When you have a health scare or a health issue, we’re probably the first place to start,” he said.
Nolan said he did not contact the police regarding the incident Sunday because the individual left quickly. “We have contacted (the police) in the past about another instance but ... the police are not enforcing the mask mandate, at least not here in Waukesha County, so unless we say they are trespassing because we’ve asked them not to come, or there’s a physical (part) to it, there isn’t a whole lot that they can do,” he said.
Nolan said he has worked to make the store inclusive for everybody. The store is currently offering specific times for customers with medical conditions who are unable to wear masks — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. He said it is still recommended that customers wear masks during those times if they can.
In the newsletter, Nolan encourages customers who do not agree with their policy and those who cannot treat staff with respect to shop somewhere else. “Employees of grocery stores are not getting rich,” he said. “They just don’t get paid enough to put up with the language and the kind of actions that we’ve seen. They’re just trying to make a living and they have no choice.”