WAUKESHA — Good Harvest Market, a natural food store specializing in organic, local and gluten-free foods, will temporarily close its business on two upcoming Sundays.
According to the company’s newsletter, the decision was made due to impacts from COVID-19, the flu and other ailments, which have hit numerous team members.
“Given the stress this has placed on the remaining staff members, especially the manager who often has to cover for those absent, we are making the difficult decision to temporarily close the store and restaurant on the next (two) Sundays,” the newsletter said.
The business will be closed on Jan. 16 and Jan. 23.
“The closing will allow overworked staff to get at least (one) day off each week, and allow us to make sure our customers receive the great service they are accustomed to,” the newsletter said.
The business said it apologizes for any inconvenience this creates.
It encourages customers to visit on the other six days of the week to meet their shopping needs.
The Good Harvest ToGo online shopping will also be unavailable the next two Sundays. The online shopping option is available on Fridays and Wednesdays.