Goodwill Industries to sell Greendale campus

GREENDALE — Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin has listed its main corporate campus at 5400 S. 60th St. in Greendale for sale.
The decision, it says, was made as “the organization focuses on a service delivery model that addresses the need for services to be more deeply embedded in the communities where Goodwill operates businesses and provides mission programs.”
“We must meet people where they are in order to provide the highest level of support to community members,” said Jackie Hallberg, president & CEO. “We are grateful to have been a part of the Greendale community and our commitment to southeastern Wisconsin remains strong. As the need for facility-based services decline, our model continues to evolve providing mission services in communities across our territory while remaining good stewards of our resources. This positions Goodwill for continued growth well into the future.”
Goodwill is a non-profit social enterprise providing employment, training and support for people experiencing barriers to work.
The company will reestablish its corporate headquarters at its James O. Wright Center for Work & Training located on the northwest side of Milwaukee. Also according to the announcement, Goodwill’s leadership team will be distributed throughout the organization’s territory consisting of over 90 locations across 23 counties in southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Goodwill is also implementing a hybrid work model as a part of its new normal.
Employees will either work onsite, remotely or a combination of the two, depending on the responsibilities and requirements of their role.
“Goodwill embraces the new normal of the hybrid work model,” said Hallberg. “We acknowledge the need for greater flexibility to advance an inclusive company culture and we have learned over the past year that it can be successfully done.”