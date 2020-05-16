WAUKESHA — Since businesses began reopening under new guidelines throughout Wisconsin Wednesday night, Goodwill announced the reopening of Waukesha County stores Friday, drawing in customers ready to shop.
Senior Vice President of Retail Skip Dexter said they made the decision to reopen following the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision on Wednesday.
“We’ve been following — whether it’s the state, county or city standards and reacting accordingly with what lawmakers are advising us to do,” he said. “So with the change that happened this week we reacted appropriately.”
Dexter said they were able to react quickly when the Safer at Home order was removed.
“We’ve been spending the last several weeks in all of our locations preparing — specifically around safe operations, so safe standards and safe protocols,” he said.
This included stocking and cleaning stores during Safer at Home.
Dexter said the feedback to their reopening has been very positive.
“Our community’s been excited for us to reopen and they’ve been really busy,” he said. “I would say, since we opened (Friday) morning I was at the Waukesha store a little while ago (and Pewaukee and Oconomowoc) right when we opened the doors we had people waiting to come in.”
Goodwill announced safety precautions, including limiting the number of shoppers allowed in a store at a time, requiring face masks for both customers and employees, social distancing markers and the installation of plexiglass and sneeze guards.
“We have capacity limits that are based upon the square footage that we are reopening,” Dexter said. “If there are limitations within the county we’re in we’re abiding by those, but we’re abiding by five shoppers for every 1,000 square feet of retail space.”
Dexter said they’ve received many donations. Goodwill is asking the donors not to make loose donations; instead they should be in closed bags or boxes.
“Now that we’re open, we are feverishly stocking our stores,” Dexter said. “They’re as full as they’ve ever been. I was in Waukesha yesterday and it looks like it’s a grand opening as far as how clean it is and how full it is.”
Overall, he advises the public not to feel a rush to come in and donate immediately and said: “We will be here.”
“We have a contactless donation experience, so if you were to bring a handful of goods to one of our stores, we have containers set up for you to place them in,” he said. “If you’re not comfortable placing them in them, a donation tenant would come out while you’re sitting in your vehicle.”
The store is offering their services with slightly modified hours — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow for cleaning.
Employees will be screened for a daily temperature check along with other precautions.