WEST BEND — Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc., announced on Thursday that it has reopened most of its stores and donation centers in Wisconsin.
Goodwill Store & Donation Centers will be open Sunday through Saturday at slightly modified hours. Locations are open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to ensure stores are safe and comfortable for employees and customers, allowing for enough time to regularly sanitize and clean the stores.
Skip Dexter, vice president of retail, said locations have been prepared to act quickly for when they were allowed to reopen.
“I think everybody just wants to feel safe,” said Dexter. “Reopening is exciting — as long as it’s done responsibly. For all the work we did do, it was for the safety of our employees, our shoppers and our donors in mind.” He said they wanted to ensure customers felt comfortable if they choose to venture out to Goodwill.
Goodwill established additional safety precautions to protect all customers and employees in accordance with local municipality ordinances each store is located in:
■ The number of shoppers allowed in the store may be limited based on each municipality’s ordinances;
■ All customers and employees will be required to wear face masks at all times while in the store. Goodwill is not able to provide face masks for customers;
■ Social distancing guidelines will apply. Markings are located on the ground throughout the store to remind customers of the recommended six-feet distance and every other cash register and fitting room will be used to help enforce this distancing;
■ Plexiglass sneeze guards have been placed at registers.
In addition, fitting rooms will be sanitized between shoppers. Articles of clothing customers tried on but did not purchase are sprayed with a disinfectant and held for 72 hours before being put back on the floor.
Before the reopening, stores were stocked with products.
“We knew our shoppers would come in and they would be excited for us to reopen, so we wanted to make sure we had plenty of products we get from our dynamic community to be available,” said Dexter. “We are taking additional safety precautions because the safety of our employees, their families, the people we serve, our customers and community are always our top priority,” said Jackie Hallberg, president and chief executive officer of Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc. “As we work to safely reopen our retail store and donation center locations, we look forward to continuing to do what we do best — serving our customers and providing training, employment and supportive services for the community.”
For the safety of donors and employees, a no-contact donation process will be provided for donors when they drive up to the drop-off location. Goodwill requests that donations are made only in bags and boxes, with no loose donation items. All donations must be stored for at least 72 hours before they are handled by employees and made available for sale to the public.
All retail employees are screened daily and have their temperatures taken by a manager when they report to work. All employees are provided with face masks and gloves to wear at work and are required to wear the masks.
As state and local ordinances change, Goodwill will continue to update store policies.
For more information on the safety precautions Goodwill has taken for retail and donation locations, please visit amazinggoodwill.com.