FILE - The logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris, on Nov. 18, 2019. Google is increasing its investment in basketball, becoming the first women's-only global partner with FIBA. The internet company entered a multiyear partnership with the WNBA in 2021 and now is working with basketball's world governing body, which has nine global partners for both men's and women's basketball. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)