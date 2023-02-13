FILE - The Google logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, June 15, 2022. Google is expanding an initiative that shows promise in fighting online misinformation. The tech company announced Monday that it will roll out a new “prebunking” campaign in Germany. Pre-bunking works like a viral inoculation by priming a person's critical thinking skills to make them more resistant to false claims. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)