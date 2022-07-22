FILE - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares speaks to the crowd during an inaugural celebration, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Some federal lawmakers urged Google last month to limit the appearance of anti-abortion pregnancy clinics in certain abortion-related search results. Now, 17 Republican attorneys general, including Miyares, are warning the company that doing so could invite legal action. Their letter Thursday, July 21, 2022, to the CEO of Google parent Alphabet Inc. criticizes the letter signed by 21 members of Congress, which points to the prominence of anti-abortion pregnancy clinics in searches for abortion services. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)