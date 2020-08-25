MUKWONAGO — Gordman’s in Mukwonago will be closing its location at 857 S. Rochester St., Mukwonago, and other locations after filing for bankruptcy.
According to their website, Stage Stores Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company announced it will take a phased approach to reopen its over 600 stores throughout May to begin liquidation of its inventory.
Michael Glazer, president and chief executive officer, said: “This is a very difficult announcement and it was a decision that we reached only after exhausting every possible alternative. Over the last several months, we had been taking significant steps to attempt to strengthen our financial position and find an independent path forward. However, the increasingly challenging market environment was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which required us to temporarily close all of our stores and furlough the vast majority of our associates. Given these conditions, we have been unable to obtain necessary financing and have no choice but to take these actions.”