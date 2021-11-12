GRAFTON — The Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce has selected Kim Meisinger to receive the 2021 Outstanding Citizens Award. Lyn and Mark May will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Meisinger is being recognized for her significant contributions to the Grafton area and her selfless dedication to a variety of civic community groups including the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce, Celebrate Grafton and the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse,” according to a press release from the Grafton Chamber.
In her nomination letter, Mary Karnitz noted, “Along with being a local business owner at Bloomin’ Olive, Kim has been active in the Grafton community for years. In the nine years that I have known Kim, I have seen a woman who is a tireless advocate of the Grafton community. She has been a part of the revitalization of the village, serving on the Grafton Chamber Board of Directors since 2009 and a member of the Downtown District Association and Holiday Events Committee.
“We see her creative touches throughout Grafton events — from beautiful table settings at Chamber meetings and events to larger displays in the Paramount Plaza for holiday gatherings. No matter how large or small, the decorations bring heart and beauty to the events and Kim is always humble in any acceptance of thanks or gratitude.”
Chamber Executive Director Pam King added that there are so many things that happen in our community that Meisinger is a part of.
“She donates her time and talents to many of our non-profit organizations, and does so behind the scenes,” King said. “When she knows that someone is in need, she figures out a way to help! Kim always goes above and beyond and always does so with a smile. She is very deserving of this recognition.”
Lifetime Achievement Award
Based upon the longtime contributions that Lyn and Mark May have made to the Grafton community and beyond, the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce felt that it was only fitting to present them with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
In her nomination letter, Kim Meisinger, with the help of the Lyn and Mark’s daughters Carrie and Brianne staid, “Lyn and Mark May have been longtime residents of Grafton. They have balanced family, career and community involvement, and have always been willing to go the extra mile.”
Lyn has been a member of Grafton’s Holiday Events Committee for many years, initially handling publicity, she then served as the co-chair of the Committee for a few years, and continues to work on the Tree Lighting Committee. She has also been a member of the Board of Directors for Celebrate the Grafton Historical Society.
When her children were growing up, she was a Room mother, part of the Parent Teacher Friends League, Cub Scout troop den mother, and a Girl Scout and Brownie leader.
“She always has put her heart and soul into everything she does,” reads the press release from the Grafton Chamber. “Everyone who knows her, will tell you how very special she is and how much she loves being a part of Grafton and she is so appreciated for all she has done.”
When the tragedy of Sept. 11 struck 20 years ago, Mark May did not hesitate to volunteer for rescue and recovery at Ground Zero. Volunteering for the Cedarburg Fire Department and Emergency Government provided him with the training in accident/fire scene control and emergency response systems. Because of this he was able to help search and rescue and save lives. Mark faces some health issues, but he is proud and humble, and doesn’t complain.
“The Mays are two of the most kind, caring, considerate and generous people,” King said. “The Chamber is honored to have this opportunity to recognize their many contributions to Grafton and to present Mark and Lyn May with Lifetime Achievement Awards.”
The Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to carry on the tradition of recognizing outstanding volunteerism in our community. Kim Meisinger and Lyn and Mark May make a difference for people in Grafton and beyond every day.
The awards will be presented at the Grafton Community Christmas Tree Lighting sponsored by Port Washington State Bank. The event is open to the public, and takes place on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.