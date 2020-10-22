Grafton Chamber of Commerce unveils Home for the Holidays campaign

GRAFTON — The Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce (GACC) Board of Directors and Holiday Events Committee unveiled their “Home for the Holidays” Campaign this week. Grafton’s 2020 Holiday Events will provide alternatives to traditional in-person activities including the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, Breakfast with Santa and the Grafton Christmas Parade.
“This year, our board and the committee feel that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is in the best interest of our community to create unique and enjoyable experience that promotes the safety and well-being of our residents,” said Mary Karnitz, chamber board president.
The GACC is kicking off Home for the Holidays with a home decorating contest. Grafton residents can register to participate in this event designed to light up local neighborhoods and bring the community together while staying apart. Families will win prizes for their festive holiday displays. On Sunday, Nov. 22, a panel of judges will tour Grafton and determine winners of the decorating competition. The People’s Choice Awards will be determined online by residents. All the proceeds raised from this competition will be used to help fund the GACC Scholarships.
This year, Virtual Visits with Santa will be held in lieu of the Breakfast with Santa event. The Virtual Visits with Santa are sponsored by Cornerstone Community Bank and will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, with possible future dates added as needed. Families will be able to register for visits that will include time to talk with Santa live from his workshop office and a photo for each child.
“Cornerstone is happy to sponsor Virtual Visits with Santa this year,” said Paul Foy, president of Cornerstone Community Bank. “We know it would be impossible to hold Breakfast with Santa the way we usually do. Kids wait all year for the chance to tell Santa their Christmas wishes, and to be able to offer this alternative will hopefully create happy, holiday memories for many local families.”
Chamber Executive Director Pam King said another holiday classic, the Grafton Christmas Parade, is one of the premiere events in the community.
“While we are disappointed to have to cancel this year’s parade, we are especially excited to present the a ‘Home for The Holidays’ Commemorate Parade Video, which will look back at more than 35 years of our amazing event,” King said.
The video will be released on YouTube at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 for viewing. DVDs of the video will then be available for purchase through the GACC starting Monday, Nov. 30.
Finally, the GACC will offer a Home for The Holidays Giftset that will include the parade special DVD, popcorn, their upcoming community holiday cookbook and a coupon book filled with fabulous deals from area businesses. Details on the Home for The Holidays campaign will be released as they become available at www.grafton-wi.org.