GRAFTON — The Grafton Chamber of Commerce will recognize an array of local businesses and community members at their annual meeting this month.
Each of the following four people/organizations was nominated by another community member.
-April Calvert, coowner of Scrubs + Above, will be presented with the Chamber’s 2021 Outstanding Business Person.
In her nomination letter, Sarah McCraw wrote, “Calvert has demonstrated excellence as a business owner during a demanding time in our economic environment, all while growing her connections with fellow business owners and community organization.”
Calvert, is very supportive of the Grafton community and Ozaukee County. McCraw noted, “Calvert is genuinely engaging with each person she encounters. In the last year, she has built relationships with several local, nonprofit organizations in order to plant deeper business roots in the Grafton Area.”
Additionally, she is an Ozaukee Family Services and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ozaukee board member.
-Sahale Ale Works will receive the 2021 Outstanding Business Award. Sahale has been a member of the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce since opening in July of 2019.
Nominator Josh Branham wrote, “Sahale Ale Works has grown into a very popular establishment in downtown Grafton, drawing many people from Southeastern Wisconsin to Grafton. It is one of those unique places that has made local community members happy, brought new business to the community and given back to the community. Not many businesses can accomplish all that they have in the short time that they have been open.”
-Grafton’s Assistant Chief of Police, Emmett Grissom, will be recognized by the Chamber with the 2021 Outstanding Public Servant Award.
According to Police Chief Jeff Caponera, “This nomination is being pres ented because he displays a high level of servant leadership and because of his devotion and commitment to serve the Grafton community for over 30 years. In 2019, Emmett was appointed as the interim chief of police and with an additional retirement, he was tasked to perform the duties of three people while working to reestablish and maintain the community’s trust and the department’s morale.”
He further noted, “Emmett’s leadership and strong ability to perform under pressure is admirable and worth of recognition. Without his servant-minded heart and his dedication to his chosen profession, the Grafton PD would not have prospered as it did through the transition.”
“It is important to the Chamber that we help to acknowledge and recognize Assistant Chief Grissom’s longstanding record of service and commitment to our community”, said Pam King, Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “He has provided leadership and continuity for the Police Department in the midst of department changes and external strife. The businesses and residents of Grafton are lucky to have people like Emmett looking out for them.”
-The 2021 Outstanding Community Partner Award will be given to Jeff Nelson, superintendent of the Grafton School District.
According to Paul Lorge, School Board president, “The list of significant accomplishments and major milestones achieved during Superintendent Nelson’s short tenure in the district is long indeed; but none are greater than his steadfast leadership and commitment to our students, staff and families during the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Most would agree that a strong, modern school system is paramount to a healthy and growing Grafton comm u n i t y. Since joining the district, Nelson has embodied this mantle and has nurtured it especially during the pandemic. His vision for the district and all that it has to offer is readily on display for all to see every day.”
King noted, “Jeff has led our district through some very challenging times, and has made our community better because of it. Community Partners like Jeff Nelson make our organization strong.” The Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Awards Reception, sponsored by Bank Five Nine, Cornerstone Community Bank, Port Washington State Bank and US Bank will take place on May 25 at The Ozaukee Non Profit Center. The event begins at 5 p.m. (cash bar and heavy appetizers and desserts), with the program beginning at 6 p.m. The cost of the evening is $30 and the public is invited to attend. Call the Chamber office at 262-377-1650 or visit www.grafton-wi.org for more details and to register for the event.
“The Chamber is thrilled to have this opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of these very well deserving honorees. We are very fortunate to have these individuals and businesses work with us to improve the quality of life in our community for our businesses and our resident. This year has been very challenging for all of us, yet, through it all, these honorees have demonstrated their commitment and dedication to our organization and to Grafton,” said King.