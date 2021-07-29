GRAFTON — The Clark station in Grafton, abandoned since 2016, has finally been cleared by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which closed the case on the property for contamination earlier this month.
“This final closure decision is for petroleum contamination identified as being discharged from the on-site underground storage tank system,” according to the DNR closure letter sent to the village July 14.
The Clark gas station property, at 1020 Washington St., was abandoned in May 2016 by the previous owners, with the station and underground gas tanks still in place. In the months following, it fell into disrepair. The village ordered them to clean up the property in spring 2017, and a court ordered the tanks be removed in fall 2017, but the owners never took action.
The DNR removed the underground tanks in 2018, and found evidence of environmental contamination. The News Graphic previously reported that Ozaukee County completed tax foreclosure proceedings on the property in 2020, as the parcel had no taxes paid since 2016 when the business and property were abandoned.
According to Jessica Wolff, Community Development director for Grafton, the property is now owned by Grafton’s Community Development Authority. The village undertook cleanup of the property last year in 2020, after the property’s ownership was transferred to the CDA.
“This currently vacant lot was a former gas station that had soil and groundwater contaminated with petroleum volatile organic compounds and lead. The remedial responses included closure by removal of the petroleum (underground storage tank) system, contaminated soil excavation, pumping and disposal of contaminated groundwater, and post-remedial groundwater monitoring,” according to the DNR closure letter.
Moving forward, Wolff said the village is looking at potential uses for the property, possibly in concert with the property immediately to the north at 1135 11th Avenue. That property is owned by the Patel family, which also owns the Comfort Inn and Suites in Grafton.
“The village is hoping to work with them on a redevelopment,” Wolff said last week.
The DNR closure letter stated that no further investigation or remediation of the property is necessary at this time.